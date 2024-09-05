Learn to bowl with Horsham club

Why not try out indoor bowls? A great way to get fit, have fun and make friends.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham Bowls Club are joining forces with HDC Leisure Services and Horsham District Wellbeing to run a 10 week Learn to Bowls Course. Aimed at encouraging adults to take up a gentle sport in a friendly group environment where they can have fun, socialise and enjoy refreshments plus buy a snack or lunch afterwards.

Quote from Jeanne Coker, Club Coach: "It's great to see people, who may never played any sport or do not consider themselves competitive, get hooked by indoor bowls and realise they can play for fun or work towards being the next County champion, whatever they choose. It ticks all the boxes - fun, friendly and exercise!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Learn to Bowls 10 week course starts Monday 23 September 12 to 2pm and costs £40 per person. Coaching, equipment and refreshments are provided.

For further information or to book contact: [email protected] or 07764 146339