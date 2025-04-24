Leon from Heathfield prepares for Sunday's London Marathon - despite breaking his toe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Determined Leon Cullen is taking part in Sunday's London Marathon in memory of his best mate's daughter who sadly died aged just 3 - despite breaking his toe in the run-up.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leon, 34,from Heathfield is raising money for Chailey Heritage Foundation - but it nearly didn't happen after the mishap.

He said: "I stubbed my toe really badly. There was blood everywhere and I broke my little toe, I even lost the nail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thankfully, the recovery was fairly quick after a couple weeks but I'm now back on track and I'm all ready for Sunday."

Leon Cullen

Bricklayer Leon has been best friends with Matt Vince since the start of secondary school.

Matt and his wife Sam suffered the loss of daughter Luna-Rose in October 2022 when she passed away in her sleep.

She was born with a rare genetic condition and had been receiving incredible support from the team at Mid Sussex charity Chailey Heritage Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Leon is taking on the London Marathon to raise funds for the charity.

Matt and his wife Sam suffered the loss of daughter Luna-Rose in October 2022

Leon's total this year is a modest £2000.

He said: "I have been training three times a week and I'm hoping for a sub 3 hours 50 but it's all about enjoying the moment and raising money for this amazing cause.

"Matt and I have travelled together, we have lived together, and he will be my Best Man at my wedding in August.

"This is the least I can do for Matt and Sam and also for Chailey Heritage Foundation."

Click here to donate Chailey Heritage Foundation: LDN MARATHON-CHAILEYHERITAGEFOUNDATION