Leon from Heathfield prepares for Sunday's London Marathon - despite breaking his toe
Leon, 34,from Heathfield is raising money for Chailey Heritage Foundation - but it nearly didn't happen after the mishap.
He said: "I stubbed my toe really badly. There was blood everywhere and I broke my little toe, I even lost the nail.
"Thankfully, the recovery was fairly quick after a couple weeks but I'm now back on track and I'm all ready for Sunday."
Bricklayer Leon has been best friends with Matt Vince since the start of secondary school.
Matt and his wife Sam suffered the loss of daughter Luna-Rose in October 2022 when she passed away in her sleep.
She was born with a rare genetic condition and had been receiving incredible support from the team at Mid Sussex charity Chailey Heritage Foundation.
Now Leon is taking on the London Marathon to raise funds for the charity.
Leon's total this year is a modest £2000.
He said: "I have been training three times a week and I'm hoping for a sub 3 hours 50 but it's all about enjoying the moment and raising money for this amazing cause.
"Matt and I have travelled together, we have lived together, and he will be my Best Man at my wedding in August.
"This is the least I can do for Matt and Sam and also for Chailey Heritage Foundation."
Click here to donate Chailey Heritage Foundation: LDN MARATHON-CHAILEYHERITAGEFOUNDATION