Lest We Forget – Eastbourne Poppy Appeal takes centre stage in The Beacon

The Eastbourne Poppy Appeal 2024 is underway, with 14 retailers hosting poppy boxes and a team of volunteers operating in the Gather unit in The Beacon.

The Appeal is the biggest fundraiser in the shopping centre and has raised an incredible £100k a year for the past two years.

Buying a poppy has never been easier, with card machines and QR codes available in addition to cash donations.

The range of poppies available now includes paper and plastic poppies, as well as large poppies, badges, wreaths and pens.

a team of volunteers ensures The Poppy Appeal stand in The Beacon is operating from 10am-4pm 7-days a week.

Eastbourne Army Cadets were on parade at the weekend, boosting visibility and supporting the team of volunteers.

Allan Leith, chairman of the Eastbourne branch of the Royal British Legion and an army veteran, said the Appeal had got off to a strong start.

“Our first weekend saw the Army Cadets and my team of fantastic volunteers busier than ever,” Allan said. “We had a steady stream of people supporting the appeal and buying poppies.

“There is a real awareness of the importance of Poppy sales and the fantastic work carried out by the Royal British Legion,” Allan continued. “I would urge everybody to find time to come and see us and donate a bit of money to this fantastic cause.”

Armed Services veterans and Poppy Appeal volubteers, including WW2 veteran Eric Deach, who is 99.

Mark Powell, General Manager of The Beacon Centre, said he was delighted to once again welcome Allan and his team into the shopping centre.

“The Poppy Appeal reminds us all of the huge sacrifices people have made during times of war and turmoil, but also of the generosity of our shoppers and visitors in offering so much support to the Appeal at this crucial time of year,” Mark said.

Poppies will be on sale every day in the centre until Saturday November 9. Volunteers will be on hand from 10am – 5pm.

The Royal British Legion is the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, with 180,000 members and 110 ,000 volunteers. The charity supports members of the Armed Forces, veterans and their families.

The support covers a vast range of areas, including health, debt, homelessness, mental health and unemployment.