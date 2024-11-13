Let Christmas Begin! -An invitation to community carol concert in Pulborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join The Mary How Trust once again for their Community Christmas Carol Evening ‘Let Christmas Begin’ at St Marys Church Pulborough on Wednesday 18th December.

This is an opportunity for the whole community to come together and sing seasonal songs whilst supporting well-loved local charity The Mary How Trust for Cancer Prevention.

Start the Christmas celebrations with your favourite carols led by the Chanctonbury Chorus, accompanied by soprano soloist Lily Hodge. Following the carols warm mulled wine, and mince pies will be served. Entry is FREE, but your donations are of course greatly appreciated, with all proceeds going to develop our health screening services.

“This special event brings together the warmth and generosity of our community to support an important cause,” says Lynda Vowles, Chief Executive Officer.

Adam Masters, Managing Director of Petributes and headline sponsor for the third consecutive year, shares, “The Mary How Trust’s work is incredibly valuable: they detected early signs of prostate cancer in our Chairman, Richard Bush, which led to his successful recovery.”

Doors open at 6.30pm with Carols from 7.00pm. For more information, please visit The How Trust Website. maryhowtrust.org/events/

If you would like to offer your support or to sponsor this event, please contact the team at [email protected]