Let’s get ready to tumble: Chichester care home resident returns to work in laundry room

A Chichester care home resident had ‘loads’ of fun when she made a return to work.

Irene Allen, a 94-year-old resident at Care UK’s Chichester Grange on Grosvenor Road, secured her first job in a laundrette at the age of 18, and when talking about how much she’d love to be a laundress again, the team offered her a one-of-a-kind job opportunity.

The lifestyle and housekeeping team at Chichester Grange arranged for Irene to be kitted out with a Care UK uniform and name badge, before she joined the team in the home’s laundrette for her first day back on the job.

Irene, who is also known affectionately as Renee, was made an honorary member of the team and took part in washing and folding towels and linen ready for use around the home.

Irene Allen, also known as Renee, was excited to return to work.

She said: “I wanted to see if much had changed since I was last in a laundry room and I couldn’t believe how different the machines were – much fancier than back in my day!

“It brought back so many memories and made me so happy to be back in a laundry again. I enjoyed everything about the day.”

Irene’s return to work was part of the home’s Wishing Tree Initiative, which encourages residents to put wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new – from flying a plane to enjoying a fish and chip supper, no wish is too big or small.

Nikki Burke, Home Manager at Chichester Grange, added: “Renee loves to talk about her memories of working in a laundrette, so it was wonderful to be able to surprise her with a uniform and day with our team.

Irene was in her element.

“Our Wishing Tree initiative is a wonderful way for residents to share their passions and ambitions and it’s hugely rewarding to be able to make these a reality. Renee had a brilliant time with the team chatting about how things have changed, reminiscing about her career and picking back up where she left off.

“I’d like to extend a massive thank you to the housekeeping team here at Chichester Grange who helped make this possible – perhaps Renee will become a permanent member of their team!”

