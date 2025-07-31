Let's Talk Gardening in Petworth

I had the idea of a gardening discussion group when I acknowledged how frustrating it was that most of my friends and family didn’t care for gardening and I couldn’t share my passion for it with anyone. I was craving a similar tribe who also couldn’t get enough of gardening, plants and vegetables. So….I decided to try and connect with others who were similarly dotty about gardening.

I looked for a suitable local venue and began and ended with Tiffins Tea Rooms in Petworth, GU28 0AU. What a charming place it is! I loved the décor and the atmosphere. I approached the lovely Gemma (owner of Tiffins) with my idea and she was up for it and so I drew up fliers to advertise my new ‘Let’s Talk Gardening’ club.

Other ‘garden clubs’ follow the typical formula of arranging speakers (I speak at many myself) and members sit quietly and listen. It’s good, but not what I wanted to do. I wanted to TALK gardening. I didn’t need to hear expert speakers, we are ALL experts within our experience. We all have insight to offer, great new ways of doing things in the garden, full of snippets of information we have picked up along the way. We ALL have something to offer to the discussions.

I chose to run 2 sessions a month, one in the morning from 9.30 – 11am (2nd Tuesday of the month) and one in the evening from 5.30 – 7pm (last Tuesday of the month) in the hope I could catch all people who were interested in coming. I wanted to appeal to professional gardeners as well as home gardeners, the only criteria being you must be mad about gardening! The morning group takes place in and amongst Tiffin’s other customers, so feels very lively. At the evening session, we have the place to ourselves so can spread out more.

I stupidly or bravely began the clubs in January! There were 4 of us at the first morning meeting and 8 at the first evening session. Numbers have steadily increased and the average now for a morning session is 8 and for an evening session is 10. I was putting cards up in all the surrounding village stores but the cost of doing that and printing fliers left me running at a loss. I now rely on word of mouth, which is working well. We are all regular attendees but love to have someone new to the group.

I bring seasonal ideas to discuss to each session but conversation always goes off on many tangents and every time I come away with new knowledge and much inspiration! I make sure to ask each person what their experience is on topics, to be sure everyone feels part of the group. I discourage several separate conversations going on at once, because then not everyone gets to hear what is being said. It’s all valuable and worth listening to, and everyone learns from everyone else. We have a great sense of shared passion and community. We often have people bringing surplus plants in to share which adds to the buzz. After the last evening session, lovely Jane invited us all to visit her allotment and have a glass of wine. It was delightful!

There is a charge of £10 per person per session for which you get a free drink from the Tiffins menu. There are many costs to running a club and reaching out to bring people together. It’s not going to make me rich or retire early but it just about covers it’s cost. I wouldn’t want it to grow so big in numbers that there wasn’t time for all to speak although we could accommodate a few more in each session. People are encouraged to purchase further drinks or order a meal or snack during the sessions. The full menu is available to order. You could easily come straight from work to the evening session, order some food and a glass of wine, and enjoy the conversation about anything gardening or wildlife related.

The group is held all through the year, there is ALWAYS more to say about gardening. I’m also considering setting up similar groups in Petersfield and Haslemere. So if you fancy coming along, please do! The next morning session is Tuesday 12th August 9.30 – 11am and evening session is Tuesday 26th August 5.30 - 7pm. Bring your enthusiasm and experience and come and share it with us, we’d love to have you! To book your place at a session, either message me on 07867 544845 or go to my website www.gardensrevitalised.co.uk and click on the Garden club page. Happy gardening!

Beverly Exall BSc, MCIHort, MPGCA

Horticulturist