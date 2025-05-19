Letter to the Editor: Are the 'private land' signs erected by Homes in England in Ifield Brook Meadows legitimate?

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 19th May 2025, 23:36 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 08:12 BST
There are a number of reasons why the ‘Private Land’ signs, erected by a Government property developer in Ifield Brook Meadows have been vandalised [‘Homes England spent thousands on replacing and repairing vandalised signs in Crawley, new figures show’, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, May 19].

Dear Editor

Most Popular

There are a number of reasons why the ‘Private Land’ signs, erected by a Government property developer in Ifield Brook Meadows have been vandalised [‘Homes England spent thousands on replacing and repairing vandalised signs in Crawley, new figures show’, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, May 19].

One reason why is that many within the local community question the legitimacy of ugly ‘Private Land’ signs being erected, by a taxpayer-funded government housing agency, in a beautiful public area which Crawley Borough Council has designated a Local Green Space [LGS] - one step down from a Local Nature Reserve [LNR].

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ifield Brook Meadows in the geographical centre of the ancient Parish of Ifield (outlined in black)placeholder image
Ifield Brook Meadows in the geographical centre of the ancient Parish of Ifield (outlined in black)

Another reason why is that the Crawley Millennium Greenway - which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year - runs straight through the ‘hidden gem’ of Ifield Brook Meadows where these ‘Private Land’ signs have been controversially erected without public consultation.

Yours sincerely

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society - ‘Save Our Ancient Parish’

Crawley Millennium Greenway in Ifield Brook Meadows Local Green Spaceplaceholder image
Crawley Millennium Greenway in Ifield Brook Meadows Local Green Space

2 Lychgate Cottages

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

RH11 0NN

Related topics:England
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice