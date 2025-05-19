Letter to the Editor: Are the 'private land' signs erected by Homes in England in Ifield Brook Meadows legitimate?
Dear Editor
There are a number of reasons why the ‘Private Land’ signs, erected by a Government property developer in Ifield Brook Meadows have been vandalised [‘Homes England spent thousands on replacing and repairing vandalised signs in Crawley, new figures show’, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, May 19].
One reason why is that many within the local community question the legitimacy of ugly ‘Private Land’ signs being erected, by a taxpayer-funded government housing agency, in a beautiful public area which Crawley Borough Council has designated a Local Green Space [LGS] - one step down from a Local Nature Reserve [LNR].
Another reason why is that the Crawley Millennium Greenway - which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year - runs straight through the ‘hidden gem’ of Ifield Brook Meadows where these ‘Private Land’ signs have been controversially erected without public consultation.
Yours sincerely
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society - ‘Save Our Ancient Parish’
2 Lychgate Cottages
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex
RH11 0NN