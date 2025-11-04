Letter to the Editor: Call for Crawley Borough Council to make Ifield Brook Meadows a local nature reserve

'Ifield Brook Meadows'

Dear Cllr Nick Hilton - Cabinet Member for Environment, Sustainability & Climate Change

Following recent correspondence with Natural England, I am writing formally as Ifield Society's Founder member to request that Crawley Borough Council, as the Local Planning Authority, begin the statutory process to declare Ifield Brook Meadows a Local Nature Reserve (LNR) under the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act 1949 - to prevent an Ecological Emergency.

Natural England has confirmed that:

Proposed 'Ifield Park' [with Ifield Brook Meadows to the right of the picture]

“Local Planning Authorities are responsible for declaring LNRs and they should formally consult with Natural England before doing so.”

In light of this guidance — and Natural England’s reference to the official resource “Local Nature Reserves: setting up and management – GOV.UK” — I respectfully request that the Council initiate formal consultation with Natural England’s LNR Declarations Team to take forward the designation of Ifield Brook Meadows.

1. Ecological and Strategic Rationale

Ifield Brook Meadows — lying between Ifield Brook, Ifield Mill Pond (SNCI), and Willoughby Fields (LNR) — represents a vital ecological corridor in the Upper Mole catchment. The site provides:

Diverse wet meadow, brookside, and woodland habitats supporting protected species;

Natural flood management capacity critical to Crawley’s climate adaptation strategy;

Accessible open space of high community and educational value;

A natural extension of the existing Willoughby Fields LNR, forming a continuous nature network westward toward Ifield Golf Club and the River Mole.

The meadows are already recognised as a Local Green Space (LGS) and therefore meet the core eligibility criteria for LNR designation.

2. Supporting National and Local Policy

Designation as an LNR would directly support:

Crawley Borough Council’s Climate Emergency and Biodiversity Strategy;

The Environment Act 2021 requirements for Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG);

The Upper Mole Catchment Flood Management objectives;

The Sussex Nature Recovery Strategy currently being developed under DEFRA guidance;

Natural England’s statutory guidance for nature recovery networks.

It would also align Crawley’s ecological policy with that of neighbouring authorities — such as Horsham District Council, which has previously defended [in 1999] the open countryside of West of Ifield - within the Ifield Court Farm area - as an integral part of the strategic green gap between Crawley and Horsham.

3. Partnership Potential

This proposal complements the wider Upper Mole Valley Ecological Emergency Partnership submitted to Gatwick Airport Ltd, seeking collaborative stewardship between bodies such as:

Crawley Borough Council

Gatwick Airport Ltd

Horsham District Council

West Sussex County Council

Sussex Wildlife Trust / Gatwick Greenspace Partnership/CPRE

Natural England, Historic England, Environment Agency and Others

The designation of Ifield Brook Meadows as an LNR would provide a keystone for this partnership — anchoring nature recovery and community engagement across the Mole Valley corridor.

4. Next Steps

I therefore respectfully request that Crawley Borough Council:

Confirm its intention to pursue LNR designation for Ifield Brook Meadows; Formally consult Natural England’s LNR Declarations Team as required; Engage with The Ifield Society and local partners to co-produce the necessary management plan and boundary map; Publicly declare the LNR during 2026 as part of the wider Ifield Parish Millennium (1026–2026) celebration — a fitting civic legacy rooted in nature, heritage, and community well-being.

Conclusion

Ifield Brook Meadows has long been cherished by local residents as both an ecological sanctuary and a living landscape of our ancient parish. Formal LNR status would secure its protection for generations to come and demonstrate Crawley Borough Council’s leadership in biodiversity recovery, climate resilience, and community stewardship.

I look forward to your positive consideration of this request and would welcome the opportunity to liaise with the Council’s Environment Team to discuss next steps in consultation with Natural England - and others.

With kind regards,

Yours sincerely

Richard W. Symonds, MCIPD

Founder, The Ifield Society

2 Lychgate Cottages, Ifield Street, Crawley RH11 0NN