Letter to the editor: Diversity yes, but let's be sensible.

Community Matters

Dear Sir, I do agree with David Hide, Chairman of Horsham Labour Party, that racism is wrong, but racism can take many forms, including anti-semitism, which is popular among many on the left and the way the regular anti-Israel marches have been allowed to progress without hindrance in London and elsewhere is similarly wrong.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No doubt David Hide will argue that our freedom of speech allows such protests, but these marchers are deliberately stirring up hatred against the Jewish citizens of this country. It is noteworthy that none of these left wing activists are to be found demonstrating outside of the Russian Embassy, whose evil, dictatorial President started a war with a sovereign country, Ukraine, for no better reason than to distract the Russian people from the threatened exposure of his corrupted regime by the then opposition leader Alexei Navalny who, like anyone who opposes Putin, ended up murdered.

On the subject of diversity, this had been around for many years, but reached new heights when Tony Blair’s Labour Government opened the doors to the UK with one of Blair’s aides coining the phrase ‘’to rub the noses of the Conservatives with diversity", since when the population of England, which stood at 48.6 million in 1997 when Blair was first elected, now stands at 58.6 million and the percentage of foreign born residents of London is estimated to be 40% while that of other European cities is much less, with Paris at 25% and Berlin at 22.5%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why is it the left and left-leaning liberals are so against the English showing patriotism. When you go to Scotland, the Scottish Saltire Flag, or flag of St. Andrew, is flown proudly everywhere, likewise in Wales with the Welsh Dragon and nobody complains, it being seen as a sign of patriotism, but here in England, local authorities are ripping down the flag of St. George.

It is very sad that the English heritage and culture, which has given so much to the world, is being destroyed by the very people, i.e., ‘’the Establishment’’, who should be protecting it.

Thanks to the open border policies of successive UK governments and the obsession with green policies, we cannot feed ourselves, we have the longest waiting times in the western world for medical treatment, the southern part of the country will run out of water shortly and the lights are about to go out.

Please consider, England is the most densely populated European country, with a population of 56 million and a land area of 130,395 Km2 equivalent to 430 persons per Km2, while the Netherlands, the second most densely populated European country, has a population of 17.18 million with a land area of 41,543 Km2, equivalent to 414 persons per Km2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Germany and France are much less densely populated. Although other countries, such as China and India, have much greater populations and many more massive cities, per head of population per Km2 of land area, England would appear more densely populated and is probably the most densely populated country in the World.

As our LibDem District Council has said, the UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world, but with no end to population growth in sight, pressure on wildlife and natural resources will continue to grow.

This is what needs to be addressed and please, don’t pretend to be green and concerned for the environment and then encourage developers to concrete over our beautiful countryside (see the first 10 pages of last week’s County Times) and if this useless Government really wants to do something for the country, stop wasting taxpayers money on these useless wind turbines and solar panels and appoint Rolls Royce to build their mini nuclear power stations, which would really get the country powered up.

Yours faithfully

Robert Bishop

42 Broomfield Drive

Billingshurst

West Sussex

RH14 9TN

01403 784338