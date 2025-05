User (UGC) Submitted

Storrington Angel

Dear Editor,

Last Monday in North Street, Horsham I fell badly with blood flowing from my hand.

A lady stoppe and insisted that she either take me to hospital or home in Southwater.

I asked for home and via Horsham Hospital to pick up some tissues she took me home an saw me safely in.

I learnt she came from Storrington. My thanks to the lady from the fallen man.

John Coghlan

Via e-mail