Letter to the Editor: West of Ifield habitat and landscape plan for ecological and environmental protection put forward by Gatwick in 2014
Planned developments include ...ecological mitigation and new landscaped public open space (Northern runway project approved with compulsory land acquisition powers, Community Matters, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, Oct 29)
Eleven years ago this month (Nov 2014) - Gatwick Airport Ltd put forward, as mitigation, a Habitat and Landscape Plan to the Airports Commission (Gatwick Airport Limited - Response to Airports Commission Consultation - Appendix 13 - Development of an indicative habitat and landscape plan - Figure 1: A3 fold out plan - November 2014).
"We have shown a new facility west of Ifield...the farm centre at Ifield Court would remain as such, but could be developed further. For instance it could:
Provide an operational centre to manage the habitat areas
Provide a visitors centre to display archaeological finds from the area developed for the airport, and provide for the combined heritage interpretation and education regarding nature conservation objectives
Let us hope Gatwick's commitment to ecological and environmental protection within this ancient parish remains as strong now as it did in 2014.
Richard W. Symonds MCIPD
The Ifield Society
