Letter to the Editor: West of Ifield habitat and landscape plan for ecological and environmental protection put forward by Gatwick in 2014

'Figure 1: A3 fold out plan' - Appendix 13 - West of Ifield Habitat and Landscape Plan - Gatwick Airport Ltd - 2014 [bottom left of picture

Dear Sir, We look forward to Gatwick Airport Ltd taking a lead role in mitigating ecological and environmental damage within the ancient Parish of Ifield and beyond ['...Gatwick nature reserve and heritage park proposal - to prevent ecological emergency', Crawley Observer-Sussex World, Letters, Oct 31].

Planned developments include ...ecological mitigation and new landscaped public open space (Northern runway project approved with compulsory land acquisition powers, Community Matters, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, Oct 29)

Eleven years ago this month (Nov 2014) - Gatwick Airport Ltd put forward, as mitigation, a Habitat and Landscape Plan to the Airports Commission (Gatwick Airport Limited - Response to Airports Commission Consultation - Appendix 13 - Development of an indicative habitat and landscape plan - Figure 1: A3 fold out plan - November 2014).

"We have shown a new facility west of Ifield...the farm centre at Ifield Court would remain as such, but could be developed further. For instance it could:

'Ifield Park' Proposal [Source: Map Guide 'Ifield & Beyond - A Taste of the Sussex Countryside' - funded by Crawley Borough Council, Horsham District Council and West Sussex County Council] - covering the area of Gatwick's west of Ifield Habitat and Landscape Plan 2014.

Provide an operational centre to manage the habitat areas

Provide a visitors centre to display archaeological finds from the area developed for the airport, and provide for the combined heritage interpretation and education regarding nature conservation objectives

Let us hope Gatwick's commitment to ecological and environmental protection within this ancient parish remains as strong now as it did in 2014.

Yours sincerely,

'Gatwick Local Nature Reserve and Heritage Park - Ifield' A Proposal by The Ifield Society

Richard W. Symonds MCIPD

The Ifield Society

2 Lychgate Cottages,

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

RH11 ONN