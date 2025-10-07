Letters by Sussex author Rudyard Kipling reveal the torment of losing his only son in WWI

“Deeply personal” letters by the celebrated writer and poet Rudyard Kipling seeking information on his son reported missing in on the Western Front, have come to light.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kipling’s real-life quest may have inspired his 1916 poem My Boy Jack, which begins: "Have you news of my boy Jack?" and continues, "Has anyone else had word of him?"

In the letters The Jungle Book author pleads with the matron of a military hospital to ask injured soldiers about the whereabouts of his 18-year-old son, John.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the correspondence is expected to make £800-£1,200 at Hansons Auctioneers’ fine art auction at its Etwall saleroom in Derby on October 9.

Hansons Auctioneers’ Karl Martin with the Kipling letters which are expected to make £800-£1,200 at Hansons Auctioneers’ fine art auction at its Etwall saleroom on October 9

On September 27, 1915, 2nd Lieutenant Kipling went into battle on the third day of the Battle of Loos, dubbed the “Big Push”.

As his Irish Guard battalion advanced towards Chalk Pit Wood, the young soldier was wounded and subsequently declared missing.

Written from the Kipling family home of Bateman’s in Sussex, the author asks if Private Joseph Ahern, wounded alongside his son and recovering in the City of London Military Hospital, may have information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He writes: “My only hope of knowing my son’s fate is from the evidence of the men who fought near him on the action of the 27th September.”

One of the letters, signed by Rudyard Kipling, is dated November 18, 1915,

In another typewritten letter Kipling writes: “So far we can get no report from Germany of his being a prisoner there, or any report from Belgium of his being in hospital there, and we are anxious to get the evidence of the men who were wounded in the same action and who are now in England, before they are separated. This must be my excuse of troubling you.”

In 1916, the army officially declared John dead, though his body had not been found.

Hansons Auctioneer’s Karl Martin said: “These letters are deeply personal and a great insight into the torment of a father desperately seeking information about his son. Guilt might have played a part. Kipling, who was in favour of the war, helped facilitate his son’s commission with the Irish Guards after his poor eyesight made him ineligible for military service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Knowing the casualty rate, Kipling might have known he was signing his son’s own death warrant. But he and wife Carrie thought it essential to prevent a German victory.”

2nd Lieutenant John Kipling in 1915, his death came three weeks into serving on the Western Front

Kipling also feared his pro-war stance meant his son, if captured, might face a hash imprisonment.

It was the second time the couple had lost a child, in 1899 their eldest daughter Josephine died from pneumonia at the age of six.

The letters were acquired by a London collector and builder Cecil Johnson in the 1950s. His grandson who lives in Derbyshire, and doesn’t want to be named, inherited them from his mother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “My grandfather was a wheeler dealer and a bit of a Del Boy. But he had a lot of money and was a frequent visitor to London auction houses which is how he might have acquired them.”

In his day Kipling was nothing short of a global literary sensation. His fame peaked with

The Jungle Book, in 1894, Kim in 1901 and The Just So Stories a year later.

In 1907 he received the Nobel Prize in Literature – the youngest recipient at the time and the first English-language writer to receive it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today his popularity has unquestionably dimmed. But, even so, US president Donald Trump found time to praise the writer on his recent state visit.

Extolling the history of Britain, he called Shakespeare, Dickens, Orwell and Kipling “incredible people.”

Kipling died in 1936. The body of his son was eventually found in 1992. It lay in the grave of an 'unknown Irish lieutenant' on plot 7 in St. Mary's Dressing Station Cemetery the Haimes, at Lone Tree, near Loos.

Kipling never wrote directly about the loss of his son but My Boy Jack in which a sailor asks for news of his son reflects the mourning and regret.