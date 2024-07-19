Letters reveal wartime romance: talk to Chichester Probus Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wartime history came alive when retired engineer David Bickerton came across 150 letters exchanged by his mother and father between 1942 and 45.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had now written a book based on the letters and his own extensive research, members of Chichester Probus Club were told at their July lunch meeting at Crouchers Hotel.

At the age of 18 his father Don had passed the Civil Service exam and was working for the Ministry of Health when he volunteered for the Royal Navy Volunteer Reserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His mother Linda, born on the Isle of Wight, was 21 when she volunteered for the WAAF and became a radio operator, and playing a vital role in the Battle of the Skies.

David Bickerton talks to Chichester Probus Club about his parent's wartime letters

She and his father met while on leave with other friends in July 1942 and they kept in touch. In September they spent a few days leave together after which he broke off his previous engagement and they began writing to each other.

He was promoted and deployed on HMS Dorsetshire on convoy protection. The ship was sent to follow the Bismarck and he was there when torpedoes sank her and 1,415 men died, an event his father never spoke about. David told the meeting that others he had spoken too had told him that the horror was too great.

His mother and father kept in touch by letter over the next three years in which he was engaged as officer- in-charge of a motor launch in six invasions including French North Africa, Sicily, Naples, Elba and Southern France. He came through unscathed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don returned in 1945, sent a telegram to Linda in Cornwall where she was now stationed, and they were married in Penzance shortly afterwards.

David said that his father’s role in the war earned him four medals but, probably because the work of women was rarely recognised, his mother received none. He applied on her behalf, and two were awarded in her name.

Questioned, David said his parents may have married without having spent much time together, but his mother said they got to know each other through their correspondence. After all, their relationship lasted 65 years, his father dying when he was 90 and his mother when she was 89. The club is open to new members who have or have had a career in business or Government in their own right.