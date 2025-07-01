Lewes and Uckfield based care provider's community event helps families navigate ageing challenges

Home Instead Lewes District & Uckfield successfully hosted their 'Spot the Signs' community workshop on 18th June, bringing together local families to discuss the early indicators that ageing loved ones may need additional care support.

The evening event addressed a challenge facing many families across the region: recognising subtle changes in elderly relatives that could signal a need for help, before situations become critical.

"We often see families who wish they'd started conversations about care earlier," said Alison Scutt, Owner and Director of Home Instead Lewes District & Uckfield. "Small changes like forgetting appointments or struggling with household tasks are frequently dismissed as normal ageing, but they can be early warning signs that support would be beneficial."

The workshop covered practical approaches to sensitive family conversations and the importance of early intervention. Attendees learned to identify warning signs ranging from memory changes and medication management issues to safety concerns and nutrition problems.

Owner Alison Scutt stands with a participant engaging in the dementia simulator to better understand the challenges of living with dementia.

A highlight of the evening was a real-life case study demonstrating how timely intervention helped a client regain confidence, establish better routines, and return to community activities whilst providing peace of mind for their family. Attendees were also able to engage in a dementia simulation – wearing glasses, gloves and carrying out activities to help them better understand dementia from their loved one’s perspective.

Participants received a 10-step guide covering everything from documenting observations to establishing legal plans and prioritising caregiver wellbeing.

"The response from the community was encouraging," added Alison Scutt. "Many attendees expressed relief at being able to discuss their concerns with others facing similar situations."

The interactive discussion session allowed families to share experiences and connect with others navigating comparable challenges. Participants particularly valued learning how to frame concerns sensitively and maintain collaborative dialogue with loved ones.

Lucy Harrison from Home Instead Lewes (left) and Mobile Hygienist Jo Crossman (right) participate in a dementia simulation exercise.

The event reflects growing community awareness around proactive care planning and the benefits of addressing ageing-related needs before they become urgent.

About Home Instead Lewes District & Uckfield

Home Instead Lewes District & Uckfield provides compassionate home care services throughout the region, focusing on empowering older adults to maintain independence in their own homes. The organisation offers free consultations and personalised care planning for families exploring support options.