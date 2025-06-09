Lewes Army Cadets call for volunteers following National Volunteers’ Week 2025

The hunt is on for new volunteers to help keep a thriving East Sussex Army Cadet Force detachment active and growing, as the UK marks the end of Volunteers’ Week 2025.

No 4 Detachment in Lewes, part of the East Sussex Army Cadet Force, is actively recruiting adult volunteers to help guide, mentor and inspire the next generation of local young people. As the detachment prepares for its upcoming summer training camps, Detachment CommanderPaul Whiteis encouraging members of the community to consider joining the team.

“The Army Cadet Force is a youth organisation run entirely for the benefit of young people aged 12 to 18,” said Paul. “But it simply doesn’t function without dedicated, inspiring adult volunteers. You don’t need to have a military background — just the enthusiasm to help and a few hours a week.”

Volunteering offers adults a chance to gain new skills, meet like-minded people, and make a real difference in the lives of local teenagers. Whether helping on weekly parade nights, supporting weekend activities, or assisting at the annual camp, volunteers are fully trained and supported by the Army Cadet Force.

Volunteer leading paddle board exercise

“Some of our cadets come to us quiet and unsure of themselves, but leave confident, capable, and ready to take on the world,”Paul added. “As volunteers, we get to be part of that journey — and it’s incredibly rewarding.”

At times, some cadets also join with more challenging behavior — sometimes disruptive, sometimes lacking direction — but the detachment has seen remarkable changes through the values the ACF instills. “Respect, self-discipline, teamwork and responsibility are at the core of what we teach,” Paul said. “Many of the young people who struggle in other environments really respond to our structured approach. We see them grow into role models — it’s an incredible turnaround.”

Cadet activities at Lewes includefield-craft, first aid, navigation, adventurous training, the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, shooting, and team challenges. Parade nights are held Mondays and Thursdays, with additional weekend training camps throughout the year.

Paul, who has led No 4 Detachment for several years, said: “We’re currently seeing more young people wanting to join, but to give them the best experience, we need more adult volunteers on board. Even if you can only offer a little time, it can make a big difference.”

Volunteer Lead a Cycle

As part of Volunteers’ Week 2025, the detachment is inviting any interested adults to come along and see what it’s all about.

No previous military or cadet experience is needed — full training is provided, and volunteers are supported every step of the way.

Find out more about the benefits of volunteering with the Army Cadets here.