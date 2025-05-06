Lewes army cadets rally community spirit in heartfelt Poppy Appeal effort

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

4th Lewes Army Cadets Honored by Royal British Legion for Successful Poppy Day Fundraising

The 4th Lewes Army Cadets have been recognised with a Certificate of Thanks from Dave Scott of the Royal British Legion in appreciation of their exceptional fundraising efforts during Poppy Day in November 2024. The certificate was formally presented this week to Paul White, Detachment Commander, and accepted on behalf of all cadets by Cdt LCpl Karlie Gulliver.

Paul White expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are delighted to have been recognised for raising £3,428.01 for the Royal British Legion. It's a testament to the dedication and hard work of our cadets, who are committed to making a positive impact in our community."

Highlighting the importance of community engagement, Paul White added, "It is crucial for our cadets to participate in such initiatives, fostering a sense of responsibility and respect for our armed forces and wider community. The Army Cadets ethos encourages young people to develop leadership skills, resilience, respect and a spirit of service to the community."

In the photo: Left : Cadet Karlie Gulliver, Middle: Detachment Commander Paul White, Right: Dave Scott of the Royal British Legion

Army Cadets is open to both girls and boys looking for adventure, new skills, and fun challenges. Paul White comments, “ Army Cadets is a youth organisation sponsored by the military to provide young people with opportunities to try things they would not normally do. They will learn about leadership and teamwork and get to take part in exciting experiences. There is no requirement to join the army if you're a cadet, it's all about personal development and learning new skills. ”

The 4th Lewes Army Cadets welcomes boys and girls aged 12–18 from the Lewes area, offering opportunities to learn valuable life skills in a supportive and structured environment.

They are also actively seeking adult volunteers to help guide and inspire the next generation. Paul White adds, “You do not need to have any military experience to become an adult volunteer, but a sense of adventure is a must!”

For more information about joining or volunteering with the 4th Lewes Army Cadets, please contact https://armycadets.com/find-a-detachment/?action=detachments%2Fsearch%2Fsearch-postcode&postcode=BN7+3PS