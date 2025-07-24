Lewes Army Cadets step back in time to support Bluebell Railway’s Wartime Weekend
The Lewes and Crawley Detachments of C Company, Sussex Army Cadet Force (ACF), were proud to support the heritage railway, which played a vital role during the war in transporting troops, supplies, and evacuees. For the cadets, the weekend offered more than just community service—it was an opportunity to engage with local history in a vivid and personal way.
“This was a brilliant experience for our cadets,” said Paul White Detachment Commander of No 4 Lewes Sussex ACF. “It allowed them to step into the past and learn more about the importance of the railways during World War II, while also connecting with the wider Sussex community.”
Throughout the weekend, the cadets assisted with event logistics, engaged with visitors, demonstrated their drill and participated in commemorative activities that honoured the resilience and resourcefulness of wartime Britain. Dressed in their uniform, they gained a firsthand appreciation of civilian and military life in the 1940s.
The Southern at War event, a highlight of the Bluebell Railway’s annual calendar, featured vintage vehicle displays, wartime re-enactments, music from the era, and educational exhibits exploring the railway's role during the conflict. Visitors of all ages were treated to an evocative journey through history—made all the more special by the contribution of young volunteers like the Lewes cadets.
As Sussex ACF continues to encourage youth development through adventure, discipline, and community service, events like this showcase how history can come alive in the most meaningful of ways.
Shaping futures for young people aged 12 to 18
The 4th Lewes Army Cadets welcomes boys and girls aged 12 to 18 from Lewes and the surrounding areas. It's a place where young people can learn practical life skills, develop confidence and leadership, and take part in adventures they won’t find elsewhere—from field-craft and first aid to sports and expeditions.
Volunteers wanted—no military experience needed
The detachment is also appealing for adult volunteers to help mentor cadets during weekly training and outdoor events. No military background is required—just a willingness to support and encourage young people, and a desire to be part of a friendly, motivated team.
Volunteers receive full training and ongoing support, and many find the role hugely rewarding.
Get involved today
Whether you're a young person seeking adventure, or an adult who wants to give back to the community, Lewes No. 4 Army Cadets could be your next great opportunity.
👉 Find out more about joining or volunteering at: