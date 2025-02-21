Lewes-based Take Good Care Donates £500 to Southover Counselling Services

Sussex-based businesswomen Barbara Rowe says she's going to continue her ‘You Shop, We Give’ campaign that directs 10% of all sales at Take Good Care to good causes, after donating more than £500 to Southover Counselling Services.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barbara presented a cheque to Jeanette Clifton, the manager of Southover Counselling Services, and Jan Hoy, at their headquarters in the Newhaven Enterprise Centre on Wednesday. The donation of £504.37 reflects Take Good Care's ongoing commitment to supporting mental health initiatives in East Sussex.

Southover Counselling Services has been providing affordable and accessible counselling for individuals in the Lewes area for the past 14 years. With NHS mental health services overstretched and waiting lists longer than ever, many people find themselves in a difficult position—unable to access public services but also unable to afford private therapy. Southover Counselling helps to bridge this crucial gap, ensuring that those in need receive the support they deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since launching Take Good Care three years ago, Barbara has been raising funds for this vital service. The successful ‘You Shop, We Give’ campaign directed 10% of all sales from Take Good Care's pre-loved clothing range to Southover Counselling. Thanks to the incredible support of local customers, the brand has raised over £500, which will go directly towards funding counselling sessions for individuals who would otherwise struggle to afford them.

The cheque for over £500 will help continue Southover Counselling's vital work

"Take Good Care is all about looking after ourselves and our planet – and something as simple as a counselling session can go a long way in helping people with their mental wellbeing," says Take Good Care founder Barbara.

"It's thanks to our socially-conscious customers that we can present these funds to Southover Counselling. Their work is really important because they provide low-cost counselling to people who really are in need."

Ethical Shopping in Sussex

Southover Counselling Services continues to rely on donations to sustain their vital work, and contributions like this from Take Good Care make a tangible difference. If you would like to learn more or offer your support, please contact Southover Counselling: https://www.southovercounselling.org.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barbara Rowe (centre) presents Take Good Care's donation to Southover Counselling

Take Good Care believe in ethical shopping, self-care, and giving back to the community. As a small brand with a big mission, they are dedicated to making a huge impact through conscious consumerism and meaningful action. Founded by Barbara, the brand has previously had shops in Eastbourne and Lewes Needlesmakers. It is more than just a business. It’s a movement that encourages positive change knowing that doing good leads to feeling good, which aligns with their mission to promote positive mental health.

In line with this ethos, Take Good Care has now expanded the ‘You Shop, We Give’ campaign to include all product sales, ensuring that 10% of all profits are directed towards worthy causes.

"I'm delighted to extend our 'You Shop, We Give' initiative," adds Barbara. "This way customers can make a genuine difference to people in our community when they buy locally and sustainably."

Additionally, the brand continues to honour unsung community heroes through the Take Good Care Awards, celebrating individuals making a real difference in their communities.

To learn more about Take Good Care and their initiatives, visit https://takegoodcare.co.uk/