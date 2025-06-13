Lewes care home residents celebrate the launch of their Parisian-style courtyard

Residents at Parris Lawn Care Home were joined by family, friends and guests from the local area at a special event to launch their beautiful outdoor courtyard.

Brought to Life with Imagination and Ingenuity

The new-look area at Parris Lawn Care Home in Lewes is the result of a project to transform an underutilised outdoor space into something welcoming and functional that can be enjoyed by residents and their visitors all year round. As everyone gathered to admire the setting, lovely music from local harpist, Heather Wrighton, created a tranquil atmosphere that matched the chic surroundings.

Ginny Clarke, Head of Strategic Design at Caring Homes, explained how the courtyard had been designed to carefully consider the future benefits for residents, as well as embracing the location’s challenges:

“We wanted to create a Parisian-style courtyard to make this precious outdoor space feel special, but there was no soil directly below the paving as the building was originally constructed using a large crane which had stood in a deep concrete base – right where the courtyard is today. To overcome this, we’ve established all our plants in pots with some very big ones for our more substantial plants, including our fabulous jasmine. The jasmine will grow all over the pergola, which has been added to give the courtyard some dappled shade”.

Versatile Day-Round Space, Accessible for All

The attention to detail behind the project is perfectly captured by the courtyard centerpiece - a spectacular olive tree offering shade and a focal point. New seating is arranged to take full advantage of natural light and canopy string lighting has been added to enhance the atmosphere in the evenings and during the winter months – a priority for the wellbeing of Parris Lawn’s residents who love the opportunity to interact with nature all year round and will enjoy the illuminated courtyard scene at night.

Ribbon Cutting and an Operatic Treat

The ribbon cutting to officially ‘open’ the courtyard was performed by resident Albert Knight, with Caring Homes Operations Director, Julie Mason, Chief Commercial Officer, Jason Ridout, and Parris Lawn Home Manger, Costin Matei. Afterwards, Costin spoke to the residents and guests, thanking them for coming along and sharing his appreciation and enthusiasm for the new courtyard, predicting that it would be well used and very much enjoyed by all.

A delicious buffet was served in the lounge and once a brief summer shower had passed, everyone congregated again in the sun-filled courtyard to enjoy a thrilling selection of classical highlights, beautifully performed by opera singer Rachel Roper, a member of the chorus at Glyndebourne – the world-renowned opera house just minutes away from Parris Lawn.

Residents surveyed the newly designed courtyard with a cup of tea and agreed that it was wonderful. Looking especially pretty under blue skies and bathed in sunlight, it’s a space that is guaranteed to bring a great deal of pleasure to Parris Lawn’s residents and their visitors this summer, and beyond.