Lewes care home worker spends night on streets to fundraise for youth homelessness

A team member at Claydon House in Lewes, spent a night out on the streets of Brighton to raise awareness of the challenges faced by young adults experiencing homelessness.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Activities Coordinator Emma Hare took part in the event to raise money for The Clock Tower Sanctuary highlighting the harsh realities of street homelessness while raising vital funds and awareness for the cause.

The Clock Tower Sanctuary is the only drop-in day centre in Brighton dedicated to helping 16 to 25 year olds experiencing homelessness. The charity provides essential practical and emotional support, helping young people break the cycle of homelessness and achieve their potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma joined the fundraising initiative at Brighton i360, where participants spent the night exposed to the cold to reflect the difficult conditions young people face every day.

Emma Hare

Speaking about her experience, Emma said: "The night was so cold, and it really made me think about the fact that this is some people's reality, day in and day out. Raising awareness and money is so important because nobody should have to face this alone and unsupported."

Emma’s efforts aim to shine a light on the struggles of youth homelessness and encourage others to support organisations like The Clock Tower Sanctuary, which play a crucial role in providing a safe space, guidance, and opportunities for vulnerable young people.

Claydon House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care on a short term and permanent basis.