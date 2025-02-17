Lewes charity announces Hike4Homes fundraising event

Get your walking boots ready and make a difference for charity this summer among the beautiful surrounds of the South Downs in support of Zetetick Housing’s Hike4Homes fundraising event.

Zetetick Housing is a registered charity based in Lewes, East Sussex, that specialises in providing quality homes in London and the Southeast for people with learning disabilities and autism. The charity also focuses on inclusion, reducing social isolation for those it supports. June’s Hike4Homes will help raise funds to purchase and improve homes for vulnerable people in our community who have learning disabilities and/or autism.

For those looking for the full Hike4Homes experience, there is a 30-mile planned hiking route, but shorter routes are also available (see below). There’s definitely something for everyone and every ability, whether you are a seasoned hiker, runner, or a one-off walker looking for a new challenge. Join in on your own, with a furry companion, with family and friends, or as part of a work team in what promises to be an inclusive day of fun, exercise, meeting people, laughter and mindfulness in nature. There might even be perfect weather – who knows - but whatever the weather, happiness is definitely forecast!

For more information on the Hike4homes fundraising event, or to register, visit: zhc.org.uk/hike4homes/

HIKE4HOMES

To set up a fundraising page, please visit: justgiving.com/campaign/hike4homes

Who we are/ what we do:

Zetetick Housing’s story began in 2007 to directly address the shortage of organisations that were flexible or willing to support people with a learning disability who wished to find a tenancy home under the supported living model of care. 17 years later, the Charity is proud to have played its part in bringing independence through supported housing to people who are some of the most vulnerable and marginalised in society, in turn helping them to become valued members of their communities. From our welcome and starter packs, with everything from hard and soft furnishing to white-goods, blankets and an umbrella, to managing and paying for utilities, claiming housing benefit on behalf of our tenants, providing easy-read leases and other documents, regular surveys and feedback events, 24/7 support and our own maintenance teams, Zetetick is about providing more than housing, it’s about providing homes.

We change the lives of people in supported care, helping them become safe, happy and healthy at home.

For more information on the amazing work we do visit zhc.org.uk