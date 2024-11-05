Lewes community consulted on new proposals for Eastgate Wharf

Cayuga Homes has invited the Lewes community to attend a public consultation event on its proposals to transform Eastgate Wharf, the former Wenban Smith site, into much-needed new homes, commercial space, a new public square, and improved riverside links.

An in-person public exhibition will be open on November 13 from 3-8pm at the Eastgate Church Hall, with exhibition boards, and the design team, led by Lomax Design, who will be available to answer questions and hear local people’s views.

An online public exhibition, with the same exhibition and survey, will go live for two weeks from November 13 to 27 at https://Eastgatewharf.com

“We are committed to delivering an exemplary housing led regeneration development in the heart of Lewes that not only fully respects the town’s history and river frontage, but also provides the essential additional river flood defences," said Matt Hoad, Project Director, Cayuga Homes.

Eastgate Wharf Sketch

“We are excited to engage with the local community on this important proposal. We would especially like to hear views on how the proposed new public square could be utilised, and what sort of commercial spaces people would like to see that would bring benefit to the town, as well as ideas on increasing biodiversity on the site.”

Cayuga Homes are bespoke investors and regeneration developers based in Brighton & Hove, and operate throughout Sussex. They have over 40 years of development experience, designing and building homes for local communities with a particular focus on seafront and waterside locations.

Consultation Exhibition: Wednesday, November 13

Drop-in between 3pm – 8pm at: Eastgate Church Hall, Eastgate Street, Lewes, BN7 2LR.

