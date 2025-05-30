Lewes District Citizens Advice celebrates its volunteers

As part of Volunteers’ Week from June 2 to 8, Lewes District Citizens Advice is taking time to highlight the incredible work its volunteers do. And, thank them for their exceptional contribution to the charity and community at large.

In the last year, Lewes District Citizens Advice has helped over 2,352 local people with 7,152 problems, including debt advice, housing, benefits and energy issues.

This is a 25% increaseon the previous 12 months. It can only do this work thanks to its 34-strongteam of trained volunteers, working alongside staff. Volunteer advisers are trained and qualified, they run the local Adviceline service and deliver appointments. Lewes District Citizens Advice volunteers donate approximately 10,000 hours per year with a value, in terms of activities and improved outcomes, which include developing skills and improved wellbeing, of just under £10,000 per volunteer per year.

Lewes District Citizens Advicevolunteers come from all walks of life and choose to volunteer for a variety of reasons. They include students; people getting back into work after career breaks; people with part-time jobs; carers; and people who’ve retired.

Lewes District Citizens Advice is a local charity providing free, independent, impartial advice.

Volunteers are often looking to gain valuable experience or to use their existing skills in new ways. Many want to have an impact in their community and value being able to support people to find a solution to their problems..

Research by national Citizens Advice found that 9 in 10 volunteers say that volunteering at Citizens Advice services across England and Wales have given them a sense of purpose while 42% say their confidence and mental health is boosted.

Saima, a volunteer adviser at Lewes District Citizens Advice recently joined the team.They said:

“While pursuing my university studies, I decided to become a volunteer to help others and truly make a difference in people's lives. A refreshing break from my studies, volunteering has been incredibly rewarding, and the team have been so welcoming and supportive! I wholeheartedly recommend this experience to anyone who wants to feel more connected and is eager to help their community.”

Lewes District Citizens Advice is looking for new volunteers to join and help make a difference to the people of Lewes District, as the rising cost of living continues to impact negatively on people’s wellbeing and is increasing demand for its services

As well as volunteers who offer advice to people in person, online or over the phone, there are opportunities for people to use their expertise in a variety of areas on a flexible basis. These include supporting the charity with marketing or providing administrative.

Sarah Archer, Chief Executive Officer at Lewes District Citizens Advice said:

“We’re eternally grateful to our wonderful team of volunteers who give up their

time and skills to ensure people in Lewes District can get the support they need.

“Now more than ever, their support makes a huge difference to the growing number of people needing help with their energy bills, budgeting and debts.

“Our volunteers have an enormous positive impact on our local community, making a real difference to people’s lives. In return volunteers get the opportunity to develop their skills, learn about a huge range of topics, work in a team and campaign on local issues that are important to them. As an acknowledgment and thanks we provide certificates for training achievements, social activities and get-togethers and discount cards to get savings on a wide range of outlets. ”

Previous research by Citizens Advice revealed the value of its volunteers equated to £100 million in the last year across England and Wales. This includes the value of volunteering hours as well as the wider positive impact volunteering has on the economy and the NHS.

The charity’s report, ‘Value in Volunteering’, highlighted the important contribution its 10,000 strong volunteers have made across its network of more than 240 independent local Citizens Advice services across England and Wales.

To find out more and apply, visit: www.lewesdistrictca.org.uk or contact [email protected]