Lewes District Council refutes allegation it is using ‘inflammatory language’ over the proposed expansion of Brighton and Hove’s boundaries

At a meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee, Rottingdean and West Saltdean councillor Bridget Fishleigh said: “People are being whipped up on social media by the MP for Lewes and the leader of Lewes District Council, using inflammatory and irresponsible language.”

But LDC firmly refute this allegation and maintain that the proposal is ‘a blatant land grab’ on the part of the city council.

Under the plans, Brighton and Hove could take in parts of Lewes District Council to form new unitary councils to replace the rest of the county’s district and county councils.

Each new council is expected to serve a population of between 300,000 and 500,000, and with a population just short of 280,000, Brighton and Hove would need to draw in neighbouring council wards.

On 25 July, Brighton and Hove City Council launched a consultation asking for views on bringing East Saltdean, Telscombe Cliffs, and Peacehaven into its control – plus other areas including Kingston and Newhaven.

But two weeks before, on 10 July, the leader of Lewes District Council launched a petition both announcing and opposing the plans, accusing Brighton of planning to make Peacehaven into a “dumping ground” with plans to build thousands of homes there to solve its housing crisis.

Cllr Fishleigh continued: “I don’t think that Change.org petition indicates anything because it takes 10 seconds to sign, but to register on [the council’s website] and go through the whole process requires a bit more effort.”

Council leader Bella Sankey said she has “quite deliberately” not responded publicly to the elected officials in Lewes.

She said: “I think it’s important our residents don’t think it’s something councils are fighting over.

“There’s a responsibility for all elected members to conduct themselves responsibly in this process.

“I have looked at the petition and the way it has been worded is in the realms of conspiracy theory. It’s not accurate, not factual. It really does count for nothing.”

Healthwatch chair and former councillor Geoffrey Bowden noted Brighton’s consultation is taking place during the peak holiday season, and had received 433 responses in six days, compared with more than 4,300 signatures on Lewes’ petition.

Councillor Sankey confirmed both Lewes District and East Sussex County Council are running consultations on the Brighton and Hove proposals.

She said a Change.org petition does not have the same nuanced data collection as the multi-question survey on the Your Voice Section of the council’s website.

Chief executive Jess Gibbons said the Your Voice platform prevents bots and trolls from skewing the responses.

Councillor Sankey has met with Newhaven Town Council, as two of the proposals in the current consultation include bringing the town into Brighton and Hove.

She said there were concerns, but also concerns that communities in the area had been left behind by the two-tier system.

Labour councillor Theresa Fowler said she has family who live in Peacehaven and Telscombe, who were initially worried about the changes.

Councillor Fowler said: “They had visions of tower blocks and more council tax. After I spoke with them, all they were really interested in was if their council tax will be the same as ours, not more, and if their bins will be emptied.

“They have a lack of leisure facilities like a swimming pool, and they’re lacking a large supermarket.”

Councillor Sankey said there are many links between the towns along the coast and Brighton and Hove, giving a shared sense of place and identity.

She argued that leaking the information rather than waiting for proper publication added to people’s fears.

On council tax, Councillor Sankey said people living in Lewes District pay among the highest council tax in the region, whereas in Brighton and Hove the rate is hundreds of pounds lower.

In Lewes District, the average band D property pays £2,627.39 a year in council tax, compared with £2,338.06 for the same band in Brighton and Hove.

The bulk of Lewes District council tax payment goes to East Sussex County Council, with precepts to Lewes, East Sussex Fire Authority, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, town and parish councils.

As a unitary authority Brighton and Hove receives the bulk of the council tax, with part of the bill heading to the fire authority and the police and crime commissioner.

The consultation is open until Monday 25 August on the council’s website, with the results expected to be presented to the council’s cabinet on Thursday 25 September.

The council’s final proposal is due to be submitted to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government by Friday 26 September.

Councillor Christine Robinson, Deputy Leader of Lewes District Council, said: “It speaks volumes that Brighton & Hove City Council believe this is an acceptable way of working with a neighbouring authority.

“Since the government launched the Local Government Reorganisation in December 2024, all East Sussex authorities have been actively consulting and working cross-party to prepare a coordinated response.

"Yet, seven months later, Brighton & Hove City Council has suddenly announced, for the first time, it wants East Saltdean, Telscombe, Peacehaven, Newhaven, and Kingston removed from the Lewes district part of the proposed unitary footprint and absorbed within the city boundary.

“There has been no consultation with Lewes District Council or any other neighbouring authorities over these plans. Unsurprisingly, the council and many thousands of our residents are deeply unhappy.

“There has been no inflammatory language, only a district council determined to stand up for the best interests of every single resident.

“And as for the claims being made about council tax, Brighton is one of the most expensive places in the UK to live and own a home.

“The facts speak for themselves. Brighton is facing a housing crisis and needs sites to build 40,000 homes by 2040. We also know they need to increase their population to meet the government’s criteria for unitary council status.

“It’s no surprise that thousands of people across Lewes district have already signed a petition opposing Brighton’s plans.”

Urging people to continue to sign the change.org petition, she added: “It’s quite extraordinary that Brighton is behaving in this way – good neighbours don’t do this.

“My message to our residents to quite simple, if you don’t want to become a Brighton resident you must have your say on this brazen land grab.

“We have a consultation running and people have until August 25 to go online and complete it. The findings will be included in the East Sussex business case to government.”

Visit www.change.org/p/stop-brighton-hove-city-council-takeover-of-lewes-district

1 . Cllr Bella Sankey (Lab, BHCC) Cllr Bella Sankey (Lab, BHCC) Photo: Submitted