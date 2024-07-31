Lewes District residents at heart of new £100,000 project to improve support systems

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lewes District residents experiencing financial hardship will lead a new £100,000 project to improve local support systems.

"Pinch Points," funded by Lloyds Bank Foundation, puts community voices at the heart of policy-making, building on the 2023 "Feeling the Pinch" initiative.

People on low incomes in Lewes District will have a key role in a new project to combat financial hardship, thanks to a £100,000 grant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-year Pinch Points initiative, funded by Lloyds Bank Foundation, will improve systems of support, advice, and guidance by putting residents’ experiences at the heart of policy making.

The project will bring together residents, decision-makers, community groups and more.

It draws upon the success of Feeling the Pinch, an innovative participatory project that took place in 2023. The project was designed to give people from Lewes District the opportunity to share their experiences of the cost-of-living crisis. This formed the basis for constructive conversations with local decision makers.

Stef Lake, Community Development Programme Manager at Sussex Community Development Association, one of the organisations involved, said: “We are thrilled to have secured this funding, it will help us to centre the voices of people living in hardship in the area.”

A participant from the Feeling the Pinch project said: “Bringing us together, (meaning people who actually use food banks and are facing poverty), to share views, experiences and opinions on policy making and policy decision making… It is a way of encouraging people to insist their voices and needs are heard and met.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feeling the Pinch is already having an impact in Lewes District, with key local actors such as Lewes District Council recognising the importance of including community voices in decision-making.

The Pinch Points collaboration will expand the scope for residents experiencing financial difficulties to share their experiences. Participants will work together with different local decision-makers and service providers to build more dignified and effective pathways of support.

Darrell Gale, Director of Public Health at ESCC said: “East Sussex County Council Public Health are really pleased to support the next stages of Feeling the Pinch project, by being both a collaborator on the project and supporting the Lewes District Food Partnership.”

Cllr Christine Robinson, Deputy Leader and Cabinet for Member Community Wellbeing said: “The cost of living crisis continues to make day-to-day life for many families and individuals extremely challenging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a council, we have continued to do all we can to lessen the impact on our most vulnerable residents, whether through financial support directly to people and organisations, such as local foodbanks, or by providing access to help and advice.”

Cllr Emily O’Brien, Cabinet Member for Nature, Climate & Food Systems at Lewes District Council said: “I’m sure this latest collaboration will dovetail well with the council’s work and benefit the lives of people who really need it. It’s also a fantastic example of how working in partnership across different organisations can improve lives.”

Get involved: Lewes District Food Partnership are building on existing networks to develop community partnerships in order to recruit local participants with diverse experiences.