Lewes Downland Santa Run raises over £2000 for Lewes Victoria Hospital

3rd Annual Lewes Downland Santa Run gets underway

The Lewes Downland Santa Run, organised for the first time by Lewes Athletic Club, brought festive cheer and community spirit to Lewes, raising over £2000 for the Lewes Victoria Hospital.

One hundred eighty-eight runners donned Santa hats and festive attire to participate in the event, braving freezing winds on their outward routes over the beautiful Lewes Downs to Ditchling and enjoying the winter sun on their return.

Participants chose to run 5k, 10k, or 15k distances. Charlotte Nash and the Rock Choir provided musical entertainment. "Father Christmas", Michael Palmer started the race with an enthusiastic "Ho Ho Go!"

Funds raised from the Santa Run and contributions from other community groups have enabled Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital to buy two critical pieces of medical equipment for the hospital: a DEXA scanner and a state-of-the-art ultrasound machine. Unlike ordinary X-rays, DEXA scans can detect even tiny reductions in bone density, making them essential for diagnosing osteoporosis and prostate-related bone diseases.

Runners in Festive attire enjoy the Lewes Downland Santa run

Philip Westbury, the new Chair of Lewes Athletic Club, expressed his delight at the event's success: "This is the first year that Lewes Athletic Club took on the organisation of the Santa Run, and it will certainly not be the last. Seeing so many people raising vital funds for the Lewes Victoria Hospital, a key part of our community, was heartwarming. Events like these not only give people the chance to dress up and exercise, but also the ability to contribute to an important cause."

Lewes Athletic Club thanks Mayor Imogen Makepeace for her warm acknowledgment of Lewes Athletic Club's fundraising efforts, and Brian Courage, the Town Ranger, for assisting with field access.

Gratitude is also extended to Fiona Adams at Wallands School for providing registration, a bag drop, and post-run catering facilities. Also, Steven Farley of Graphic Corner for capturing fantastic photos and all the volunteer marshals who stood in the freezing cold to support the runners.

The Lewes Downland Santa Run demonstrated the power of community, bringing people together to celebrate the festive season while making a meaningful difference for local healthcare services.