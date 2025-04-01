Lewes Footpath Group member enjoy walk around the Bluebell Railway and Horsted Keynes

Ten of us set out from Horsted Keynes station, the mid-point on the Bluebell railway on a 5-mile around Horsted Keynes

It was a glorious spring day with primroses in profusion, together with lady’s smock here and there, and lots of bird song. As we walked northwards by the railway track for a while, we were intrigued by many mysterious brownish-yellow candle-bulb shaped flora, which none of us could identify. Subsequent research revealed that they were the fruit of the great horsetail.

After crossing the railway line, we peeled off across some fields, eventually meeting the Sussex Border Path, and passing several groups of youngsters, who were walking for their Duke of Edinburgh Silver award. The Border Path took us down another field into woods, up the other side and across another field. From there we entered another wood where we had to descend some slippery steps followed by a slippery patch of mud. Having managed to overcome this hazardous stretch without casualties, we proceeded further along the Border Path and took our coffee break by the side of a lane surrounded by a carpet of primroses. From there we passed the attractive Grade II* listed Broadhurst Manor, parts of which date from the 16th century. We proceeded past a series of small lakes, apparently known as the fish stews, to the larger Broadhurst Lake and we soon reached the outskirts of Horsted Keynes village. A further descent through woods and ascent eventually took us back to the old station and our cars. An added bonus was seeing the first Brimstone and Red Admiral butterflies this year. The walk was led by Alan.