Lewes Footpath Group members enjoy Uckfield walk

The weather was fine and sunny for our Saturday afternoon, three mile walk from Coopers Green via Buxted Park to Uckfield

The route took eighteen of us along the old approach to Buxted Park Hotel at Coopers Green crossroads, turning right at the top and following the path down to the River Uck.

Here we turned right across a short bridge following the path alongside the river with Uckfield Rugby Club to our right, at the end we joined Hempstead Lane turning right and stopping for a short rest at the edge of Manor Park Estate by the three ornamental cherry trees planted by the Residents Association to mark the contribution of key workers during the Covid Pandemic.

From there we continued across to join Hempstead Lane once again, making a short detour up to the estate to continue our walk down Lime Tree Avenue which was once a main driveway up to the Manor House belonging to Lord Rupert Nevill – long since demolished to make way for housing.

Turning left at the end we then walked down through the children’s playground to join the path through Hempstead Meadows nature reserve which led us into a car park and a café for well-deserved tea and cake.

The walk was led by Sally

To find out more about our walks program, go to www.lewesfootpathsgroup.org.uk