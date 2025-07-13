Lewes Footpath Group Walk Report

On a dry, albeit dull Sunday morning in June, a group of walkers from the Lewes Footpaths Group took a trip to the Knepp Estate. On arrival the group split, with a small group opting to take the shorter self-guided routes. The remaining walkers took the nine-kilometre red walk.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This took us past the Knepp Millpond, and on, to give a view of Knepp Castle, before heading to the village of Shipley. Here we paused to read the information boards about Hilaire Belloc and the Shipley Heritage Trail.

We continued to follow the well signed route, climbing the tree platforms to take in the views, which gave a bird’s eye view, and included the red deer roaming the Estate. Later in the walk we took the detour to another tree platform. However, a returning walker advised there was not much to see. We retraced our steps and continued to follow the main route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This took us across open heathland where the Knepp Estate longhorn cattle were grazing, then on to pass the nesting storks. It is amazing to be able to see storks in England in a natural habitat. During the walk we also saw Tamworth pigs roaming free and horses along the way.

Horses on the estate

The small group opting for the shorter walk, were able to complete two of the short walks and visit the storks too.

We returned via the café, pausing for refreshment before heading home.

Anita led the walk.