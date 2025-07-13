Lewes Footpath Group Walk Report
This took us past the Knepp Millpond, and on, to give a view of Knepp Castle, before heading to the village of Shipley. Here we paused to read the information boards about Hilaire Belloc and the Shipley Heritage Trail.
We continued to follow the well signed route, climbing the tree platforms to take in the views, which gave a bird’s eye view, and included the red deer roaming the Estate. Later in the walk we took the detour to another tree platform. However, a returning walker advised there was not much to see. We retraced our steps and continued to follow the main route.
This took us across open heathland where the Knepp Estate longhorn cattle were grazing, then on to pass the nesting storks. It is amazing to be able to see storks in England in a natural habitat. During the walk we also saw Tamworth pigs roaming free and horses along the way.
The small group opting for the shorter walk, were able to complete two of the short walks and visit the storks too.
We returned via the café, pausing for refreshment before heading home.
Anita led the walk.