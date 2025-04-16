Lewes Footpath Group Walk report: five mile walk from Bolney village
Setting off from the top of The Street, 13 of us walked northwards across Wykehurst Park with views of the mansion in the distance. Thanks to the recent spell of warm weather, the path was dry and hard underfoot.
This was a pleasant change from our last attempt at this route which had been rendered impassable in places owing to deep mud. We had to negotiate one boggy patch and continued through woodland and over fields to reach Jeremy’s Lane.
Spring was in full flower and the ground was covered with a tapestry of wild flowers – violets, anemones, primroses and celandines, with bluebells just starting to show a haze of blue in the woods.
We turned into Colwood Lane and across fields in the direction of Warninglid. Here we stopped in the sunshine for our coffee break. Entertainment was provided by some adorable lambs frolicking in the field including a little black one with a white mother.
From there we turned back southwards through Rout Farm, before heading back to Bolney through Nailard’s Wood.
Despite a discouraging forecast, the weather stayed dry and we all enjoyed seeing the Sussex countryside looking its springtime best. The walk was led by Anne.