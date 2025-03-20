Lewes Footpath Group Walk Report for 11 March 2025

The charming village of Firle is always a popular starting point for Lewes Footpaths Group walks, and on Tuesday we set off from the village car park for a 3-mile circular stroll.

First we meandered through the village, past the church and turned eastwards along the carriage track. After about half a mile we turned left onto a track that ran along the eastern border of Firle Park. The track became a road and led us past the arresting sight of a garden absolutely full of gnomes and other garden ornaments, where we spent an enjoyable few minutes spotting our favourites among gnomes of every possible description.

Tearing ourselves away, we walked up to the junction with the A27 and then turned along the new cycle pathway. Its smooth surface made for very easy walking and a wooded area separated us from the road noise. We stopped for a short break by a wooden bench with a memorial plaque where someone had touchingly left a tribute of spring flowers. The new path is a boon for walkers and presumably also for cyclists, although we didn't see any. A short section of road took us to the gates of Firle Place and thence across the park to the car park. We rewarded ourselves with a drink in the sunshine outside the Ram Inn. The walk was led by Anne.