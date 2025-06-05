Lewes Footpath Group walk report, Washington, 25th May, 2025

Ten of us set off from the Frankland Arms in Washington, W Sussex.

We passed through the Washington village to the church and the Old Vicarage.

The latter has spectacular gardens, open to the public on Thursdays throughout the spring and summer. We continued due west over the busy A24, against strong westerly winds, the path alternating between fields and thick woods. Emerging from one set of woods we were treated to a lovely view of the wooded hills of the West Sussex Downs.

We soon reached the hamlet of Sullington.

Here a short detour took us to the churchyard, where the benches provided an excellent place to stop for our coffee break.

Suitably energised, we shortly began our quite steep ascent to the top of the Downs, where we had a breather to take in the extensive views of the Weald and the North Downs in the distance. We proceeded eastwards along the South Downs Way, passing by fields carpeted with the yellow and pink of buttercups and clover, with the wind now behind us helping us on our way.

We admired not only the views but the always thrilling sound of skylarks singing to attract mates and defend their territories. After a while we began our descent, passing by a clump of common spotted orchids, and eventually returning to Washington. The five-mile walk was led by Alan.