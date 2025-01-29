Lewes Footpath Group's walk report for Tuesday January 28
We caught the bus from Lewes to the Newmarket stop and walked along the track under the railway line and up the long slope to the Newmarket plantation at the top of the Downs, stopping at intervals to enjoy the views.
The original plan was to walk down through the nature reserve and thence along Balsdean Bottom back to Kingston Ridge. However, an earlier reconnoitre revealed that the path was closed by a gate with a triangular sign warning of a bull in the field.
Abandoning that plan, we were further frustrated by finding our way marked footpath was blocked by a newly erected barricade of posts and wire.
After backtracking and finding an alternative route, we reached the South Downs Way and decided to return along it and back to Lewes via Juggs Road.
With the wind at our backs and the sun coming out, it was an enjoyable end to a somewhat frustrating walk.
The walk was led by Anne.
Do check our walks programme on lewesfootpathsgroup.org.uk