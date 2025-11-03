Lewes Footpaths Group walk

Community Matters

Sunday's walk was a six-mile circular walk starting from the Priory car park in Wilmington, where we were able to admire our first view of the Long Man.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleven of us set out under blue skies and walked carefully along the short stretch of road as far as the church, where we crossed over and took the track to Folkington. Apart from one heavily rutted uphill section, it was easy walking on a carpet of fallen leaves, sometimes with open views and elsewhere among trees showing beautiful autumn colours.

After a short debate about the correct pronunciation (Fo'ington? Really?) we arrived at the village church and studied its information board. The ancient church had been on the medieval pilgrim route; of more recent interest is that the cookery writer Elizabeth David is buried in the churchyard, and that the remains of a crashed wartime Dakota are commemorated nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a further walk along the track, we cut uphill across a grassy field to rejoin the Wealdway, which we followed to its junction with the South Downs Way. Refreshed by a brief coffee break, we continued uphill along the South Downs Way and finally emerged onto open downland, with breath-taking views of the Downs and out to sea. From the top

of Wilmington Hill, we took a steep, narrow chalk path downhill – fortunately not too slippery – then passed through a gate into the enclosure of the Long Man himself. Photographs were taken and we then returned to the car park.

The walk was led by Anne.