Lewes Footpaths Group walk from Barnsgate to Uckfield

Walk report for Tuesday, September 10, Barnsgate to Uckfield.

The Weald is well known for its muddy paths. In the 17th century it was notorious for the state of its roads, however, we have moved on since then.

All the roads that we walked along were absolutely mud free. The paths were a different matter but given the amount of rain in the past few weeks the mud that we did encounter was really quite trivial.

The Wealden scenery is always a pleasure, even on the very dull day that seven of us set off from Barnsgate for the seven mile walk to Uckfield. We followed the Vanguard Way and then branched off onto some lesser walked paths that brought us to Buxted where a capacious bench in the churchyard behind St Mary Church accommodated the party for a picnic lunch.

The church was consecrated in 1886. It was built and paid for by Arthur Douglas Wagner, a very rich and long-serving clergyman at St Paul’s in Brighton. He scattered several other churches around Brighton before he died in 1902.

The remaining three miles were covered in short order, taking in some interesting paths around Buxted Park and we also managed a game of Poohsticks at a bridge over the River Uck just before we entered the town.

During the walk we were kept informed about our progress by a fancy app on the phone of one of the group, that every-so-often informed us about how far we had walked (in kilometres) and how fast we were walking.

The tinny, female voice had an ill-defined “accent” and we tried a number of names for her before finally alighting on Gloria. Beryl was too “northern.” Graham and Hilda were the leaders.

For more information about our walks programme, go to www.lewesfootpathsgroup.org.uk