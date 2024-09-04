Lewes Footpaths Group walk from Lewes to Rodmell

Report of our stroll from Lewes to Rodmell

Nine members set off from Lewes Railway Station for a four-mile stroll to Rodmell.

After walking through the Priory Ruins, once again we strolled around the wetlands which was alive with many swans. Everyone admired this area and it was well worth having another look. We then walked on to Iford, and although we had had quite a bit of rain the previous day, the paths across the two fields were mud-free.

At Iford, a box of free apples awaited us on the seat outside the church.

Very friendly donkey seen on our walk

After walking around the village, we continued on the path towards Northease. We then joined the new section of path which has been opened which avoids walking alongside the busy C7. At the beginning of this path, three very friendly donkeys enjoyed a bit of attention from us all and smelt apples in our rucksacks!

Continuing on, we reached Rodmell. Half the group caught the early bus back to Lewes and five decided to stop in the local pub for a bite to eat. A very enjoyable stroll was finished off with a relaxing time sitting in the pub garden.

The stroll was led by Jean.

To find out more about our walks programme go to www.lewesfootpathsgroup.org.uk