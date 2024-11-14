Lewes Footpaths Group Walk, November 10th, 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Despite the murky weather conditions, fifteen of us set off for a Saturday-afternoon stroll to Kingston.

Starting from the station, we walked through Southover and up the Juggs Road, past the windmill into Kingston, where we descended Ashcombe Lane and stopped for drinks at The Juggs.

Despite the lack of any sunshine, it was mild enough for us to enjoy a leisurely drink outside. Suitably refreshed, we continued along the narrow passage that circumvents the playing fields of Kingston School and emerges into a field that is often extremely wet at this point.

The reason for this is that it is directly above a spring that is one of the sources of the Cockshut Stream.

After crossing the field, we passed by Spring Barn Farm, several of us recalling an early morning walk that we’d done a few years ago, ending up with breakfast at the farm shop and café, which have now sadly disappeared.

After crossing the C7, we made our way to the new wetlands and admired the many swans and coots in this wonderful new resource. From there a short walk under the bypass led us back to Southover. The walk was led by Alan.