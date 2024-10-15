Lewes Footpaths Group Walk, October 13th, 2024
On a pleasant albeit slightly chilly morning, we started from the Old Railway Inn and walked north along the Downs link path.
This follows the course of the old railway line from Guildford via Horsham to Shoreham, which was closed by Beeching in the 1960’s and is now a bridleway enclosed by pleasant woods.
After about a mile, we reached the River Adur, no longer surrounded by flood waters, and walked along its left bank in the direction of Shoreham.
This part of the river is lovely and an excellent place for wildlife. Several flocks of geese flew overhead, as well as a couple of swans, and two of the latter were elegantly nibbling from the banks before gliding along upstream.
After about two miles walking along the bank, we turned left, through more woods and a few isolated houses to reach our cars again. The walk was led by Alan.