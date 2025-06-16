Lewes Footpaths Group walk report 8 June 2025

Twelve members of the Lewes Footpaths Group alighted at Glynde station on Sunday morning for a walk over the Downs back to Lewes.

We walked through Glynde village and passed through the gate opposite the tea rooms to begin our climb to the top of the Downs. It was a perfect day for walking, sunny but cool. We took our time ascending the long slope, pausing often to look back and admire the view. At the top we turned left through the gateway that closed off Mount Caburn. Numerous Exmoor ponies were grazing the hillside, separated from the footpath by electric fences, either for our safety or theirs. A scramble up the steep earthworks brought us to the top of the hill fort and its magnificent vista of the Ouse Valley, where we halted a while to take photographs or rest briefly on the bench thoughtfully placed there some years ago by the Footpaths Group.

Returning to the main track we continued northwards past tumuli and over two stiles and stopped for a coffee break where the path dipped down into a sheltered hollow. Suitably invigorated, we continued to Saxon Cross and then along Malling Hill and down to the gate into the Combe. Following the contour line around the head of the Combe brought us to the gate leading onto the golf course, and a path around its edge passing the Martyrs' Memorial. We were stopped in our tracks by the beauty of an immense rambling rose at the side of the path, covered in spectacular blossom. We were also lucky enough to see and hear many skylarks during the walk, and we also spotted a red kite. A descent of Chapel Hill brought us back into Lewes.

The walk was led by Anne.