Lewes Footpaths Group Walk Report: annual end of March walk at Splash Point
This route is appreciated for the magnificent views, first from Seaford Head, later on across to the Seven Sisters, views that compensate for the steep ascents and descents involved. For the last few years, it has been unpleasantly wet, muddy and slippery underfoot. However, everything is different this year. After weeks with very little rain, the ground was totally dry. On the other hand, a heavy mist shrouded the landscape so when we reach the top of Seaford Head, there are no views. And when, further along the clifftop path, we reach Hope Gap, all we can see is a feint image of the first Sister – her siblings are hidden in the mist!
Nonetheless, it was an enjoyable walk on a fairly mild Spring day. The mist was starting to lift as we turned inland on the return leg of the route, so we could see the water birds on the Cuckmere – shelduck, mallard, wigeon, Canada geese, heron, little egret, mute swan; had good views of a kestrel being harassed by crows and turning on them in revenge; saw numerous stonechat obligingly perched atop bushes; and could enjoy the season’s iconic views of lambs gambolling in the fields.
It is clearly a ‘late spring’ this year, with bushes and trees yet to green up. It was left to the gorse to provide colour and light up the landscape – and to the skylarks to provide that enchanting soundscape of their song.
The general consensus was that there are few better ways to make the most of a March morning.
The walk was led by Vivien.