Lewes Footpaths Group Walk Report: annual end of March walk at Splash Point

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On March 25th, seven of us gathered at Splash Point for this annual end-of-March walk.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This route is appreciated for the magnificent views, first from Seaford Head, later on across to the Seven Sisters, views that compensate for the steep ascents and descents involved. For the last few years, it has been unpleasantly wet, muddy and slippery underfoot. However, everything is different this year. After weeks with very little rain, the ground was totally dry. On the other hand, a heavy mist shrouded the landscape so when we reach the top of Seaford Head, there are no views. And when, further along the clifftop path, we reach Hope Gap, all we can see is a feint image of the first Sister – her siblings are hidden in the mist!

Nonetheless, it was an enjoyable walk on a fairly mild Spring day. The mist was starting to lift as we turned inland on the return leg of the route, so we could see the water birds on the Cuckmere – shelduck, mallard, wigeon, Canada geese, heron, little egret, mute swan; had good views of a kestrel being harassed by crows and turning on them in revenge; saw numerous stonechat obligingly perched atop bushes; and could enjoy the season’s iconic views of lambs gambolling in the fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is clearly a ‘late spring’ this year, with bushes and trees yet to green up. It was left to the gorse to provide colour and light up the landscape – and to the skylarks to provide that enchanting soundscape of their song.

The general consensus was that there are few better ways to make the most of a March morning.

The walk was led by Vivien.