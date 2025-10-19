Lewes Footpaths Group Walk report: Around Ashdown Forest South

October 1st was a dry, overcast day. A small group from the Lewes Footpaths Group met in Lewes and drove to the southern end of Ashdown Forest.

On arrival, we crossed a cattlegrid into the forest and carefully avoided running over sheep grazing on the road verges. Whilst parking at Stone Hill, another walker from the footpaths group joined us.

Our walk took us past Friends Clump – a car park with stunning views across the forest. Following the path, we descended steeply into the valley, then followed a wide-open ride, before taking a smaller path to head towards the Kings Standing Clump with more far-reaching views. It is the only square clump in the forest. We walked parallel to the road towards Old Kings Standing Radio Station and paused along the way to admire mushrooms and flowering gorse.

Once back onto the forest track, we walked up to Camp Hill Clump, where we took a break for our refreshments and to admire the views. We then continued downhill to reach Ellison’s Pond. The water level looked low, and the pond was weedy!

Fly agaric mushrooms

Crossing the road, we eventually walked onto a wide grassy track, pausing to admire fly agaric mushrooms, looking like something lifted from a child’s storybook. We continued to reach a square sandstone enclosure, known as the Airman’s Grave. Following the track, we walked over a plank bridge to pick up another wide track. Keeping to the right, we took a long ascent to reach our starting point. Anita led the walk.