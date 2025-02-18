Lewes Footpaths Group Walk report - hilly circular walk from Alfriston

On Sunday 16th February, eleven of us met to do a hilly, circular walk from Alfriston via the South Downs and Berwick of five miles.

We left The Furlongs, Alfriston on a really chilly day to walk through village streets and twittens before climbing up to the path that runs above the camp site. Near the top, we were greeted by many black and white sheep. As we walked down the hill, a ram was hiding in the grass above us. We climbed over the stile at the bottom and then there was a fairly steep climb to another stile on our right - thereby avoiding the herd of cattle ahead. On our way up this hill, we saw and heard little dogs barking on the other side of the fence. Meanwhile, magnificent views stretched all around us.

We continued walking along the quiet road to Long Burgh Barrow which is an ancient burial site. Here the road intersects with the South Downs Way and we took the westward path passing horses on each side of us. We began the descent to the Old Coach Road walking down grassy paths and through trees heading towards Church Barn. We crossed the Old Coach Road and headed towards St Michael & All Angels Church, Berwick where we had our coffee break. The church is lovely and is famous for its Bloomsbury paintings. Some of our group went inside the warm church whilst others braved the cold and sat on benches in the churchyard to eat snacks! Resuming the walk, now in sunshine, we took pathways between ploughed fields that led to West Street, North Road and back to The Furlongs where our cars were parked. The walk was led by Hazel.