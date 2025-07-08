Lewes Footpaths Group Walk report Sunday 6 July 2025

This week's Lewes Footpaths Group walk of five miles took us to the Ardingly Reservoir.

All five of us were surprised to find the car park at Ardingly Resevor was almost completely full because a running event was taking place around the reservoir. We passed a number of competitors during our walk. Our rather more sedate progress took us alongside the reservoir on the Kingfisher Trail, regrettably devoid of kingfishers that morning.

On reaching the road, we crossed the northerly arm of the lake and walked up the road for about a mile, before turning off onto an overgrown footpath on the right. At the side of the road was a tree carrying beautiful orange-red fruit, which we identified as crab-apples. But when a bold walker tasted one, it was a delicious ripe plum! Unfortunately, most of them were too high to reach, but our tallest walker picked enough for us all to have a taste.

Further on, the footpath was partially blocked by a fallen tree, which we had to scramble underneath, with various degrees of agility. The path led us downhill through woodland to another bridge over the lake. This one was well caged in - no doubt to prevent us flinging ourselves into the water. On the other side of the lake, steps led to a track across open fields. Here we stopped at a convenient bench to enjoy the view and have a short coffee break. We crossed another field to Tillington Farm and followed a footpath running south past the South of England Showground. After rejoining the road briefly and passing Ardingly Church, we walked along a downhill path leading back to the edge of the reservoir and we returned to the car park.

The walk was led by Anne.