Lewes Footpaths Group Walk update and report

By Margaret Sweatman
Contributor
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 14:49 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 15:12 GMT
Sunday 22nd December was the Lewes Footpaths Group’s last walk of 2024 which was a 5-mile circular ramble from Exceat via Litlington and Friston Forest.

Only six of us met at the car park in the Visitors' Centre. Perhaps other members were too busy with their Christmas shopping! We walked uphill along a track out of the car park and then descended the long flight of steps down to West Dean village.

Our route then picked up the South Downs Way along muddy tracks to Litlington.

Resisting a suggestion to adjourn to the pub, we turned eastwards along the road to Clapham Barn and thence over fields to a gate into Friston Forest. The trees provided welcome shelter from the biting wind. We followed surprisingly un-muddy bridleways back to West Dean, and opted to follow the level track around to the car park - rather than face climbing all those steps.

We all agreed it had been a delightful walk with a combination of stunning downland views and woodland paths. The walk was led by Alan.

For more information about our walks programme visit lewesfootpathsgroup.org.uk

