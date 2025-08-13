Lewes Footpaths Group walkers endure to heat for a three-mile stroll
Despite the heat, 13 of us came on today's three-mile stroll.
We travelled by bus to Falmer Station. From there, we took the path at Stanmer Park towards the church where there were several benches in the shade for a rest and drink before coming to an uphill stretch over farmland towards Sussex University.
On the south facing slope, we visited the Forest Food Garden overlooking the University. Then we walked back through shaded woodland with its avenue of beech trees.
We returned to Lewes by bus from Falmer village. The walk was led by Ann.