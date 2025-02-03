Lewes Footpaths Group walkers take on North Lancing circular walk

On January 19, we followed a North Lancing circular walk.

On a dry, albeit dull, Sunday morning, we left the car park, heading north-west, past Lancing Ring and out onto the Downs. Keeping to the west of the escarpment, we took the wide grassy track up to the triangulation point at the top of Steep Down. Here we had amazing views, despite the grey day.

There was the downland to the north, the River Adur towards Shoreham Harbour and Brighton, and, to the west, Cissbury ring.

On reaching the Steyning – Sompting road we joined the South Downs Way, following it eastwards along Annington Hill. We had a short refreshment stop, before carrying on past the pig farm and enjoying the views of Lancing College.

We had a minor deviation, where we were too busy chatting, and missed the turning off the main path. Here a group of cyclists recommended the coffee shop! While there was some desire within the group for another coffee, just down the road is much quicker for a cyclist than a walker! After retracing our steps, the path was easy to find, taking us across fields to rejoin the Coombes Road further on.

After a short walk along the road, we turned into the hamlet of Coombes. Passing through the tapsel gate into the tiny Saxon church, we stopped a while to explore the church, with its wall paintings, which are possibly pre-12th Century. We also admired the stunning 15th Century timber framed Old Rectory.

Our final stretch took us through the woods, down past Cowbottom Hovel, and then steeply back up to the car park. The walk was strenuous for some, although good training for those going on the Andulsian walking holiday in March.

As always the conversations were lively, sparked by the things we saw along the way, including the pig farm, Lancing College chapel and the old Shoreham cement works.

Anita led the walk.