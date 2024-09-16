Lewes Footpaths Group's enjoy eight-mile circular walk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An eight-mile circular walk from Alfriston via Wilmington, Lullington Heath and Litlington.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday, September 15 was a day perfect for walking with sun, clouds and hardly any breeze.

Five of us set off from The Furlongs, Alfriston going through the village to the bridge over the Cuckmere River.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we walked along the river bank, we gave about 20 cattle a wide berth. Crossing the Lullington road, we entered fields and orchards with grassy paths to reach Milton Street. We followed a pathway through fields to reach St Mary and St Peter’s Church, Wilmington where we had a short break.

Tell us what's happening in your area.

We then walked along The Street and took the path towards “The Long Man of Wilmington” finally reaching the chalky uphill path which joins The South Downs Way.

Here, we had fantastic views of the countryside all around and saw several birds of prey. Continuing on the South Downs Way, we took the path heading towards Litlington and adjacent to Lullington Heath where we had our lunch.

As we walked down the chalky path, we saw many swifts flying overhead, dragonflies closer by, a few red admiral butterflies and also a fox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once we passed Winchester pond, we walked downhill towards Litlington then took a right hand path towards Lullington.

We walked for a short while near the river but it was so wet that we entered a small wood which led us back to the bridge over the River Cuckmere to Alfriston. The walk was led by Hazel.