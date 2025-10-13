Lewes Footpaths Walk Report 28 September 2025

On Sunday 28 September, six of us assembled at the end of Pyecombe Street for a walk around Wolstenbury Hill

We set off along a very narrow bridleway where, fortunately, we did not meet any horses as there was little room to pass. The noise of traffic from the A23 , running parallel to us, was surprisingly loud, but died down as our path veered away alongside Wolstenbury Hill. A downhill stretch provided some challenging walking because the path was seriously rutted and eroded and we picked our way with care.

A right-hand fork led to a level track running along the north side of the hill. We walked through beautiful woodland with glimpses of downland on one side and across the Weald on the other side. A sign told us we had now entered National Trust land. After a short climb, we passed through a gate to the lower slopes of the hill. Here we stopped for a coffee break with a view of Jill Mill across the valley above Clayton. There was another climb and descent through a holloway, then we stopped to investigate the old firing range. This was used for target practice by the Army in Victorian times – the first recorded date is 1874 - and was still in use as late as the Second World War. Some of us climbed the hill to look at the concrete bunker built to protect the men erecting the targets. It is still in place together with the old mechanism used to hoist the targets which are now rusting away. There were more ups and downs involving a couple of rather rickety stiles before we returned to Pyecombe Street. The walk was led by Anne.