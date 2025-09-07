Lewes Heritage Open Days Festival launch

The launch of Lewes Heritage Open Days took place at Lewes House last Thursday (4th September) with the chair of Lewes District Council, Cllr Paul Davies, and his consort Jonathan Knuszka in attendance, along with the Mayor of Lewes Cllr Emily Clark.

The event celebrated the 2025 festival which is organised by the Friends of Lewes, and is to run from Friday 12th to Sunday 14th September. Established in 1994, Heritage Open Days has since grown into the country's largest community heritage festival. The Lewes event, provides free access to 21 different buildings, 8 walks, 6 building-specific tours and 2 exhibitions, a basketry demonstration and teas in the garden to Lewes House, courtesy of the Lewes House Gardening Group.

The popularity of the event has once again been shown by all the available places for guided walks and tours being booked out in advance. This still leaves access to the majority of buildings on the published opening times, which are not normally open to the public, or would otherwise charge for entry.

The venues that are open embrace a range of historic periods and styles in a variety of uses. Included are the Grade I listed Jireh Chapel, as well as the County Combined Courts and the Town Hall in the High Street.

Peter Earl Chair of the Lewes Heritage Open Days committee with Chair of Lewes District Council Cllr Paul Davies and his consort Jonathan Knuszka.

A map leaflet has been widely distributed to around 100 outlets in the town and the surrounding area stretching from Eastbourne to Ditchling. It is available from the Tourist Information Centres in Lewes, Seaford, Newhaven and Eastbourne. You can also find full details on the website: friends-of-lewes.org.uk/hod2025/ or heritageopendays.org.uk.

Peter Earl, coordinator of the Lewes event, expressed his huge gratitude to the owners of all the venues who have come forward to make the event possible and to the sponsors for their generous support.