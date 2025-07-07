Lewes History Group members to hear about John Evelyn's Lewes childhood

The next meeting of the Lewes History Group will be at 7.30 p.m. on Monday 14 July at King's Church, Brooks Road, when Mary Burke will speak to us about the life and times of Lewes resident John Evelyn. He spent most of his childhood in Lewes. He lived at Southover Grange from the 1620s until he went to Oxford at the age of 17. So what was he doing here when his family lived at Wotton House in Surrey?

In her talk Mary will tell us about his Lewes background and ancestors, and what happened to him after he left Lewes.

He lived a long life, as a young man through the tumultuous times of the Civil War and the through the Restoration of the Monarchy, and right through to the reign of Queen Anne.

He was an important figure at the Court of King Charles II, a friend of Samuel Pepys and the writer of an extensive diary about his life, with landscape design among his many interests.

Southover Grange, where John Evelyn lived

Admission is free for members and there is no need to reserve your place. Everyone is very welcome, but there is an entry charge of £4 for non-members, with tickets available in advance via Ticketsource.co.uk/lhg.