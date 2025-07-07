Lewes History Group members to hear about John Evelyn's Lewes childhood
In her talk Mary will tell us about his Lewes background and ancestors, and what happened to him after he left Lewes.
He lived a long life, as a young man through the tumultuous times of the Civil War and the through the Restoration of the Monarchy, and right through to the reign of Queen Anne.
He was an important figure at the Court of King Charles II, a friend of Samuel Pepys and the writer of an extensive diary about his life, with landscape design among his many interests.
Admission is free for members and there is no need to reserve your place. Everyone is very welcome, but there is an entry charge of £4 for non-members, with tickets available in advance via Ticketsource.co.uk/lhg.